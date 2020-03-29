Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.60. The company had a trading volume of 786,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,183. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.23 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.