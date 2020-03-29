Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $41.62. 92,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

