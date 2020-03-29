Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 606,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,441. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

