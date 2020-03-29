Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,715,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

