Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ViaSat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 614,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

