Short Interest in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Rises By 32.9%

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,372,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 27th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Switch stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,272,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.27 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,358,630. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

