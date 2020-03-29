Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,621. The stock has a market cap of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of 179.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

