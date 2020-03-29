Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $14.39. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 2,633 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

