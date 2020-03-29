Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Share Price

Headlines about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Raytheon’s score:

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon stock traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.