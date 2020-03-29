Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.46.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

