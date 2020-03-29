Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 28,393 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,133,000 after acquiring an additional 198,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,554. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

