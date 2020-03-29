Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 66,312 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 160,043 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,995,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 1,608.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193,442. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.