Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 8,401 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

