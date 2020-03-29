Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Iqvia stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 3,063,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

