Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,676 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 5,939,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,805. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

