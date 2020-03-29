Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

