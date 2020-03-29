Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 7,800,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,454. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

