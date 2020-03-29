Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,072 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

