Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 4,663,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,524. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

