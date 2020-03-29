Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 31,086,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,092,534. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

