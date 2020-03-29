Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,758,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,404,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,572,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,583,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

