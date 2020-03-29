Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BP were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,251,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,218,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,086. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

