Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.81% of Core Laboratories worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 50,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,359. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

