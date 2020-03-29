Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.25 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Align Technology stock traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,219. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.