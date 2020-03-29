Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,653. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

