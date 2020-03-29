Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

A traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.