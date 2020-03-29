Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.58 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,562 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $568,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

