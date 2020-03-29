Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after buying an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. 1,835,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.