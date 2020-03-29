Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Total were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 3,441,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 833,356 shares of company stock worth $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

