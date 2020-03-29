Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.62 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $2,324,562.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $455,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,493. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

