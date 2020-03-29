Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $14.13 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.