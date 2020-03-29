Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 48.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

