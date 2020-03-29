Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 997,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

WDC stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

