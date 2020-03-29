Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $79,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1,135.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. 4,103,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

