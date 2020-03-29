Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 30,010 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 4,388,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,470. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

