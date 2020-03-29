Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 6,941 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.75. 1,361,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

