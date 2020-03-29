Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 2,538,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,028. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

