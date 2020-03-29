Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,626,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after buying an additional 74,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 4,686,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.