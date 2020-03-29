Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,313 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $856,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE REG traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,158. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

