Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,570 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

