Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,703 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 1,704,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

