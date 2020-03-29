Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,895 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,608,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after buying an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

