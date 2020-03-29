Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,370 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $39.08 on Friday, hitting $363.01. The stock had a trading volume of 714,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,099. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

