Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 13,767 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

