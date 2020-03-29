Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 147 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.46. 1,168,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,981. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

