Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 29,676 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,676 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,739,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after acquiring an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 3,997,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,098. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

