Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 9,379 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 216,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,355. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

