Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,928 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 3,046,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.