State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

