Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after acquiring an additional 511,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

